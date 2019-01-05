WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Look at this little guy!

The Colonial Williamsburg Coach and Livestock Department’s Rare Breeds Program announced on Wednesday that a Cleveland Bay foul was born over the weekend.

This is the first foal born to the department in nearly 16 years.

The new addition, who was born on April 28, was the culmination of two years’ effort for the Coach and Livestock team and its supporters.

The male foal was born to Fudge and sired by Lord Brigadoon-- also known as Clarence.

Colonial Williamsburg launched the Coach & Livestock program in 1929 when the Foundation purchased the Goode-Merritt carriage for $500. In the decades since, the Historic Area has added many more carriages as well as other vehicles, animals and related programs.

Today, the Coach & Livestock operation helps convey the status of agriculture, the role of transportation and aspects of recreation in the 18th-century world.

Colonial Williamsburg’s Cleveland Bay program, launched in 2016, is possible entirely through the generosity of Carolyn and Lowell Larson of Burlington, Wisconsin; Claudette and Steve Tallon of Williamsburg; Jeanne Asplundh of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and Cindy Kiser of Verona, Virginia.

