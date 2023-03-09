Gas leak near William & Mary prompts evacuation on Richmond Road

The gas leak is in the 400 block of Richmond Road, which is the area of the One Tribe Place residential hall.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A gas leak near William & Mary has prompted an evacuation Thursday afternoon on Richmond Road in Williamsburg, city officials said in a tweet.

The gas leak is in the 400 block of Richmond Road, which is the area of the One Tribe Place residential hall.

The evacuation is affecting people and businesses between Scotland Street and Harrison Avenue, as well as on Harrison Avenue between Richmond Road and Randolph Street.

All lanes of Richmond Avenue in that area are closed as crews with Virginia Natural Gas work to repair the leak. As of 2:23 p.m., the leak has been secured.

Students who live in One Tribe Place are asked to go to the area of Zable Stadium, the university said in a tweet.

Details are limited, but 13News is working to learn more. Follow this story for updates.