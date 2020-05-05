GIVE LOCAL 757: SpiritWorks Foundation Center for the Soul

Founded in 2005, SpiritWorks promotes peer-led addiction recovery and wellness. Donate now to help the group continue to support people with substance use disorders.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — People battling substance use disorders face unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's just a profound, increased level of stress. And many of those folks don't have the skills and tools to manage that stress,” said Jan Brown, Founder and Executive Director of SpiritWorks Foundation Center for the Soul.

The nonprofit based in Williamsburg supports addiction recovery.

Brown said the group has seen a jump in cases since the outbreak.

“Addiction is a disease of isolation. And so, this is further isolating folks,” said Brown. “It's the community that they're starving for. It's the face-to-face. It's the hug, which we probably won't be doing for quite some time.”

The center is closed to the public amid COVID-19, but its services are still available to people who need them, including online meetings, phone support, and a food pantry.

“No one should have to die from addiction. It's treatable. Recovery is certainly real and possible,” said Brown. “They don't have to suffer alone.”

Brown said SpiritWorks‘ mission is to not let the crisis affect the rate of substance abuse recovery. Your donation will help the group continue to support people working to live addiction-free.

“We're all in this together,“ said Brown, “and I think that people are now beginning to understand the depths of what some of the folks that we work with live through.”

For more information about SpiritWorks Foundation for the Soul, visit www.spiritworksfoundation.org. You can also check out the group on Facebook.