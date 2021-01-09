Habitat for Humanity unveils 3D-printed home in Williamsburg

The organization said it's the first 3D-printed home on the east coast. The homebuyer plans to move into it in the week leading up to Christmas.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg volunteers put the finishing touches on a new house in Williamsburg Tuesday morning.

“It feels unreal,” April Stringfield said.

Stringfield and her 13-year-old son will soon call it home.

“I’m just glad I can give my son a backyard," she said. "It’s all for my son.”

This home is special for many reasons. Stringfield applied three times to the Habitat Homebuyer Program before her application was accepted.

She put in 300 hours of sweat equity or volunteer hours, where she worked to build her home and others. Now, she'll pay an affordable mortgage for her first home.



It’s the first 3D-printed home Habitat for Humanity constructed on the east coast.

“We just heard that we are the first 3D printed home that will be owner-occupied in the nation,” said Janet Green, the CEO of Habitat For Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg.

The organization worked with Alquist, a 3D-printing home construction company. Instead of lumber, Alquist used concrete to print the walls.

Green said with the lumber prices skyrocketing, it was the perfect time to try this out.

“3D technology right now, preliminary estimates, are that it’s 15 to 20% less expensive to build a 3D printed house," she said.

Green said it took about 28 hours to print this house, cutting off nearly four weeks of normal construction. That's a technique she hopes the organization can use in the future.

“It will be cheaper, quicker and more affordable, and we can build more houses for these deserving families," Green said.

Stringfield is happy to be one of those families.

“I’m looking forward to making lots of memories in this home as well as my son,” she said.