Habitat for Humanity builds 3D-printed house in Williamsburg

The organization said it's their second 3D-printed home in the country and first on the East Coast.

Habitat for Humanity is building a 3D-printed house in Williamsburg. It's their second 3D-printed home in the country, and first on the East Coast.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg partnered with Alquist, a 3D printing home construction company, for this project. The organization said it's a step forward in addressing the shortage of affordable housing nationwide.

According to the project's website, the home will be around 1,200-square-feet, with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It's located at 129 Forest Heights Rd.

Alquist is using concrete to save an estimated 15% per square foot in building costs. The use of concrete is also supposed to save on heating and cooling costs long-term, and provide protection against tornadoes and hurricanes.

The house will be sold to a local resident once construction is done. Habitat for Humanity said the resident has struggled to save enough to buy a home, despite working at a local hotel for nearly five years. Once she buys the house, her monthly mortgage won't be more than 30% of her income.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for donors to help fund the project. You can donate by clicking here.

“We have raised 70% of the funds to support this milestone project, but we need the community’s help to close the gap,” Janet V. Green, CEO of the area's Habitat for Humanity, said in a press release. “We are grateful for any and all donations we receive that will go toward the dream of homeownership for a local family.”