Williamsburg PD reaches out to community on ways to improve policing

The Williamsburg Police Department is accepting applications for a newly created "Citizen Advisory Committee."

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — If the 2020 summer of protests showed anything, it's that policing in America is under a microscope.

More than a year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement, a Hampton Roads department wants to change with the help of its neighbors.

“It's proven to be a wake-up call for departments across the country," Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn told 13News Now Wednesday.

The Williamsburg Police Department is one of the smaller departments across the Hampton Roads region, with 43 sworn officers according to Chief Dunn. Now, the department is accepting applications for a newly created “Citizen Advisory Committee,” intended for locals from the Williamsburg area to review and recommend changes to the city’s policing practices.

“Maybe it’s our use-of-force type of policies, where we want to take a look at that and see if there is a better way to set those up. Maybe there is better practices out there, what else is on the table," Chief Dunn said.

The five-person committee will meet once every three months, and have the power to recommend changes within the department. One slot is intended for a member with the local NAACP chapter, one slot for a faith leader and another intended for someone within the city's business community, as well as two other spots intended for anyone in the general public.

Committee members will learn and review the department’s policies on everything from domestic disputes to traffic stops.

Chief Dunn said it's an initiative that he's wanted to start since he took command of the department, but the death of George Floyd elevated those conversations.

“It's not a task force or a short-term initiative with short-term results. This is something we want for long-term.”