James City County looking into allegations regarding employee

The allegations surfaced following tweets during a pro-gun rally during Richmond's Lobby Day.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — James City County is looking into tweets alleging one of its employees is part of a far-right extremist group.

The tweets surfaced Monday during a pro-gun rally at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond during Lobby Day.

Members of the group, Proud Boys, were among the demonstrators. A person recording the demonstration allegedly identified a member of the group as someone who works for James City County.

James City County issued a statement Tuesday in response to growing concerns shared about the social media posts.

"We have received tweets about an employee and will address it accordingly. The James City Service Authority does not discuss personnel matters publicly and cannot comment further," read the statement.