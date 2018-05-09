JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — James City County police is seeking a man caught on camera walking away with unpaid shoes last month.

The incident occurred Aug. 24 around 3:30 p.m. at Rack Room Shoes, 6440 Monticello Avenue, police said in a news release.

An unknown man walked out of the shoe store wearing a new pair of Skechers Pelmo khaki hiking boots without paying, police said.

The shoes he wore into the store were left in a box on a shelf.

If you are able to identify this individual or know who may have been involved in this incident, call Investigator Booth at 757-259-5148 or billie.booth@jamescitycountyva.gov or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

