JAMES CITY COUNTY — Citizens can sign up for a free firearm safety class that will be offered by the James City County Police Department in September and October, according to a news release.

The one-session class covers basic safety, handling, storage and laws related to carrying a concealed handgun in Virginia.

The news release said the class does not include hands-on training. Personal firearms should be left at home.

The course meets the requirement for “Documentation of Proof of Handgun Competency” as part of the VA Concealed Handgun Permit application process.

A certificate of attendance will be provided to attendees.

Classes will be held on Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Oct. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All classes will be held at the Law Enforcement Center at 4600 Opportunity Way.

Pre-registration is required and must be completed here.

Project ChildSafe provides free gun locks that will be available to participants.

Contact Master Officer Alan McDowell at 757-603-6026 with any questions about the course and Stephanie Williams at 757-259-5173 with any registration questions.

