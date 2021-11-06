James City County Police host annual 'Stuff The Cruiser' holiday food drive

‘Tis the season to give back! The event is happening until 1 p.m. today at the Casey Boulevard Walmart Neighborhood Market.

With the holidays coming up in just a few weeks, the James City County community is making sure every family has a meal, this Thanksgiving.

Saturday morning, the James City County Police Department kicked off its annual “Stuff The Cruiser Holiday Food Drive.”

Officers are outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Casey Boulevard in Williamsburg, collecting donations of non-perishable food items for families to make a holiday meal.

“It’s technically 'Stuff the Cruiser,' but we stuffed the cruiser so bad that we had both the truck and the community services trailer stuffed," Sgt. Jason Slodysko said.

Slodysko said last year’s event was a major success, and they’re expecting a lot of donations again, this year.

“Thousands!" he said.

Food insecurity has only gotten worse during the coronavirus pandemic. Food banks across Hampton Roads have seen a lot more demand and dwindling supplies.

The food collected by the James City County Police Department will go to five different charities in that area.

Those who donated said they wanted to do their part to help others this holiday.

"Want to give back to others. When you have it, you want to be able to share." Christine Stiefel said. "So that’s the reason I went in, did a little shopping, and came back out."

Another Williamsburg resident, Alisa Brooks, donated as part of her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta.

“It’s what we do. We give back to the community," Brooks said. "And we want to let everyone know we’re supporting, we’re always here for them.”

Slodysko said he knows many families are still having a hard time.