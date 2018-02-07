WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The College of William and Mary is celebrating its first female president in its 325-year history.

Governor Ralph Northam swore in Katherine Rowe Monday during an inauguration celebration.

William and Mary's board of visitors unanimously voted for Rowe to become the university president in February.

She began her tenure as president on Sunday, but Monday's noon inauguration is a chance for the community to celebrate.

Rowe is replacing former university president, Taylor Reveley. He's retiring after a decade in the position.

University officials say Rowe is a leader in digital innovation and higher education. Now she's moving up from her role, as the provost of Smith College.

