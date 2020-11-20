Liberty Ice Pavilion opens for the season in Colonial Williamsburg

The Dominion Energy Liberty Ice Pavilion opened in Merchant Square on Friday. It's open every day, including the holidays, until February 15, 2021.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — If you want to get into the holiday spirit now, you can! The Liberty Ice Pavilion in Colonial Williamsburg opened for the season on Friday.

The ice skating rink at Merchant's Square transforms Duke of Gloucester Street into a winter wonderland. Everyone has to wear masks, and there can only be a certain number of people on the ice at once.

Organizers say this is a great way to get out during the pandemic.

"We're really excited to be able to offer this outdoor amenity and entertainment venue for the ice rink to get people out," said Jeff Duncan, the Vice President of Real Estate for Colonial Williamsburg. "I know a lot of folks feel like they're cooped up in their homes right now, and so anything we can do right now to help folks get outside and do something, we're glad we were able to do it."