WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It was a winter wonderland.

Powdery snow fell from the sky as shoppers made last-minute runs to the store.

It wasn't enough to cover the ground entirely, but some worried it would accumulate and ruin weekend plans.

Vinny Copeland was visiting from D.C. and didn't want heavy snow to hinder him from driving back on Sunday.

"It's like wow, are we gonna get stuck, or do we have to cancel our trip early and go home? I'm not sure," said Copeland.

"It's gonna be snowing even heavier at home, so should we stay here even longer?"

Williamsburg only received a light snowfall, followed by heavy rain late into the night. The National Weather Service anticipated less than a half inch of snow to accumulate in the area.

Even then, VDOT crews were prepared for the worst. All major interstates and roads in the Peninsula were pretreated on Thursday. Late Saturday night, trucks sprayed brine along the interstates.

Sky Deluca, a local, wasn't sure what to expect.

"With Williamsburg, you don't really know what's coming at you," said Deluca.

"You kinda just have to go with the flow."

"I haven't prepared much."

Daneen Williams, visiting from Philadelphia, had plans to visit tourist sites and shop at the outlets the next day.

"I'm kinda scared that by tomorrow morning it'll get heavier. Hopefully it won't though, cause if it does, then I can't do anything."

On Sunday night, the area could get a mix of snow and sleet, but it's not expected to accumulate.

VDOT said it'll be on standby with a plan to clear snow from all major roads just in case.

