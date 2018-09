WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Magruder Elementary school in Williamsburg was placed on a modified lockdown around 1:30 p.m. due to a nearby police investigation.

A modified lockdown allows the school day to continue, but no one can enter or leave the building until the lockdown is lifted.

There is no further information available at this time.

