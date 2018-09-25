WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — On Monday, September 24, the Heritage Humane Society assisted in the rescue and transport of pets displaced by the Hurricane Florence, 15 of those pets are being brought to Williamsburg for medical care and adoption.

"Immediately Upon hearing the outcry for help, it was clear that we needed to take part," said Kimberly Laska, Executive Director of Heritage Humane Society. "We are proud to be working with area shelters to relieve the pressure of abundance of misplaced pets in shelters affected by the storm."

The pets arriving at the shelter were all up for adoption in shelters that needed to be evacuated.

"As soon as we received the call to assist, our team bumped into action to make this rescue possible," stated Laska.

The shelter was not made aware of the conditions of the pets that will be arriving. Laska said they're hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

