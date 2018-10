Local wineries are celebrating Virginia Wine Month, which is in October.

Michael Kimball from the Williamsburg Winery at Wessex Hundred comes to the 13News Now studio to talk about pairing wine and oysters since its Virginia Wine Month — followed by November Oyster Month.

Kimball also will show us some wine and cheese pairings.

