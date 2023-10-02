The legend lives on: Busch Gardens' iconic Loch Ness Monster rollercoaster to undergo extensive restoration for 2024

​The Loch Ness Monster has been a fan-favorite since it opened in 1978, and the iconic coaster is ready to undergo a major restoration project.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — For over 40 years, a bright yellow rollercoaster has been thrilling guests at Busch Gardens Williamsburg with large plummets, interlocking vertical loops, and a race through a spiraling tunnel.

The Loch Ness Monster has been a fan-favorite since it opened at the park in 1978, and the iconic coaster is ready to undergo a major restoration project that aims to reimagine "Nessie" next year.

Busch Gardens says that when it reopens in 2024, the Loch Ness Monster will have "a fully restored experience loaded with all-new thrilling elements, dramatic storytelling and innovative effects, as it takes riders on its journey through the Scottish terrain across 'Nessie's' signature steel track, featuring over 900 feet of all-new track."

The line queue will feature new storytelling elements and then during the lift hill climb, riders will be treated with an all-new soundtrack created just for the coaster. During the first drop, riders will "catch a glimpse of something monstrous lurking under the water. When entering the ride's tunnel, guests will come "face-to-face with the monster in a shadowy cave lair."

Come face-to-face with Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s most notorious monster in 2024 with all-new thrilling elements and a full restoration of the iconic Loch Ness Monster. pic.twitter.com/Mhjosdhn3M — Busch Gardens Williamsburg (@BuschGardensVA) October 2, 2023

"Loch Ness Monster has been a staple to our park since 1978, even being recognized as a registered landmark by the American Coaster Enthusiasts," said Kevin Lembke, President of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA in a press release announcing the ride's overhaul. "We are excited to continue Loch Ness Monster’s story in 2024 and beyond."

The restoration project means that Loch Ness Monster will first have to encounter some downtime. The original ride experience will close to the public on Tuesday, October 31 while Busch Gardens members will be allowed exclusive "last to ride" access for one final weekend on November 4 and 5. Members will also be given the chance to be the first to ride the reimagined "Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On" when it opens next year.