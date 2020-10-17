Man arrested for series of car break-ins and car theft in Williamsburg

Police believe other suspects were involved in the vehicle break-ins back in September

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police say a Newport News man is facing numerous charges for a series of vehicle break-ins as well as stealing a car in Williamsburg.

18-year-old George Pope IV is charged with grand larceny (1 felony count), credit card theft (1 felony count), property damage (1 felony count), and entering a vehicle with intent to commit any crime (18 misdemeanor counts).

Newport News Police Department (NNPD) located and arrested George Pope IV, an 18-year-old man from Newport News. He has been served with the following Williamsburg warrants:

Williamsburg Police say on September 13, a vehicle was stolen from the 600 block of Richmond Road. There were also numerous vehicle break-ins reported nearby in the 200 block of Lewis Burwell Place. Credit cards, car keys, IDs, and other items were stolen in these break-ins.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered, needing more than $1,000 in repairs.

Following an investigation, Williamsburg Police identified Pope as a suspect, but also believe other people helped him commit these crimes. Pope was arrested on Tuesday, October 13.