Man arrested for series of car break-ins and car theft in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police say a Newport News man is facing numerous charges for a series of vehicle break-ins as well as stealing a car in Williamsburg.
18-year-old George Pope IV is charged with grand larceny (1 felony count), credit card theft (1 felony count), property damage (1 felony count), and entering a vehicle with intent to commit any crime (18 misdemeanor counts).
Newport News Police Department (NNPD) located and arrested George Pope IV, an 18-year-old man from Newport News. He has been served with the following Williamsburg warrants:
Williamsburg Police say on September 13, a vehicle was stolen from the 600 block of Richmond Road. There were also numerous vehicle break-ins reported nearby in the 200 block of Lewis Burwell Place. Credit cards, car keys, IDs, and other items were stolen in these break-ins.
The stolen vehicle was later recovered, needing more than $1,000 in repairs.
Following an investigation, Williamsburg Police identified Pope as a suspect, but also believe other people helped him commit these crimes. Pope was arrested on Tuesday, October 13.
If you have any information about these specific crimes or those who may have assisted Pope, police ask that you contact Investigator Brown at 757-220-2331. You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com.