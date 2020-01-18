Williamsburg man dies after his car crashes, hits a tree in York County

The man killed in the single-car crash is identified at 26-year-old Justin Paul Tubach, of Williamsburg.

Virginia State Police said a 26-year-old man is dead after his car crashed in York County on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Fenton Mill Road. That's east of Quaker Meeting House Road.

The man killed in the crash was identified as Justin Paul Tubach, spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Tubach was traveling westbound on Fenton Mill Road in his 2018 Lincoln Continental when the car ran off the road.

The car flipped over and hit a tree. Tubach was wearing a seatbelt but he was killed instantly.

Anaya said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Tubach was from Williamsburg. His family has been notified.

