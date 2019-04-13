WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident on Friday night.

A 42-year-old man died when he crashed his motorcycle on Monticello Avenue near the intersection of Ironbound Road, police said.

A witness called 911 and told police the accident happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:36 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, police said in a news release.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

