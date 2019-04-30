WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Marshalls, the off-price retail store, plans on opening a new store at Monticello and Richmond Road on May 16.

The store, which will be at 1252 Richmond Road in Williamsburg, is relocating from 163A Monticello Avenue, which is in the same shopping plaza.

Marshalls shoppers in Williamsburg will find a nice selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise in ladies, mens, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more.

“Our newest store in Williamsburg will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of Marshalls. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find values that are surprising and unexpected every time they shop.”

The grand opening, where visitors can expect surprise giveaways, will be held on May 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Once the store opens, the store hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

With thousands of new items arriving weekly, it’s like entering a new store with every visit. Our buyers shop year-round, not just seasonally and work with brands, designers and manufacturers all over the world to offer a mix of high-quality merchandise.