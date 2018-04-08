JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va., (WVEC) — A 77-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning has been found, officials said.

Earlier:

Richard Homiczewski left his residence on foot around 10:30 a.m. and didn't return, police said.

Homiczewski requires medication. He was last seen walking on Tay River in Ford's Colony.

Homiczewski was wearing a buttoned plaid shirt, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.

If you see Homiczewski, contact James City County Police at 757-566-0112.

