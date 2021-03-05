Search is on for missing boater along the James River

Russell Hines' 29-foot boat was found aground with its engine running in the James River, near Gray's Creek and Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Coast Guard and other local agencies are searching for a boater who was reported overdue on Monday morning.

The Coast Guard says 34-year-old Russell Hines' 29-foot boat was found aground with its engine running in the James River, near Gray's Creek and Williamsburg. There had been signs the boat had been recently occupied.

Coast Guard boats, along with an MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter began to search for Hines in the area. Additionally, James City County Fire and Police, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, West Point Volunteer Fire Department, Prince George's County Fire Department, and Newport News Fire are all assisting in the search.