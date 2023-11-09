Search for Hampton man who went missing at Busch Gardens

Investigators said no one has seen 52-year-old Trevor Gruchow of Hampton since 9:30 Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police in James City County need your help finding a man who disappeared from Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Investigators said no one has seen 52-year-old Trevor Gruchow of Hampton since 9:30 Sunday night, when he was seen in the area of the Busch Gardens England parking lot. Police do not believe he left by car and he is considered endangered.

Gruchow is described as 5'10" tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He may be wearing a maroon Vans t-shirt, green camouflage shorts, and green checkered shoes. Police said he also has a Polynesian tribal tattoo on his right calf.