Missing Teen: James City County police search for 14-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The James City County Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who may be endangered.

According to a news release, Jahiem Antonio Greene, 14, was last seen around 10 p.m. on June 30.

He had left his home, which is on Algonquin Trail, around 6:30 a.m. on that day. That's in Williamsburg.

He was last spotted on the 1300 block of Richmond Road. That's near the Midtown Row Shopping Mall.

Greene was wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt, jeans, a tan jacket around tied around his waist, a black face mask and a black watch.

