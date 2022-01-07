Missing Teen: James City County police search for 14-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The James City County Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who may be endangered.
According to a news release, Jahiem Antonio Greene, 14, was last seen around 10 p.m. on June 30.
He had left his home, which is on Algonquin Trail, around 6:30 a.m. on that day. That's in Williamsburg.
He was last spotted on the 1300 block of Richmond Road. That's near the Midtown Row Shopping Mall.
Greene was wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt, jeans, a tan jacket around tied around his waist, a black face mask and a black watch.
He's 5'9 and has black hair and brown eyes. Greene also has autism and may need help.
If you've seen him or know where he could be, contact the James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800 or 757-566-0112.