MISSING: Williamsburg police searching for wheelchair-bound man

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a man who went missing from a rehabilitation center on Tuesday.
Williamsburg police say 53-year-old Timothy Kendall Perry was last seen on Nov. 17. He's a resident of Envoy of Williamsburg.
Wednesday evening, officers spoke with a concerned family member who told them that Perry made transportation arrangements for an unknown doctor's appointment in Newport News, but never returned home.
Perry is disabled and wheelchair-bound. He suffers from muscular dystrophy, lung disease, respiratory failure, asthma, hypertension and general weakness.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331.