MISSING: Williamsburg police searching for wheelchair-bound man

Police say Timothy Perry is wheelchair-bound and disabled. He arranged transportation to Newport News for a doctor's appointment, but never returned home.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a man who went missing from a rehabilitation center on Tuesday.

Williamsburg police say 53-year-old Timothy Kendall Perry was last seen on Nov. 17. He's a resident of Envoy of Williamsburg.

Wednesday evening, officers spoke with a concerned family member who told them that Perry made transportation arrangements for an unknown doctor's appointment in Newport News, but never returned home.

Perry is disabled and wheelchair-bound. He suffers from muscular dystrophy, lung disease, respiratory failure, asthma, hypertension and general weakness.