Police search for missing woman in James City County

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police in James City County are asking the public's help to find a missing woman.

Police say 24-year-old Brianna Rettig was last seen on foot in the 2200 block of Jolly Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11.

Rettig was wearing a black dress with black shoes and an orange scarf.

Police say Rettig may be missing "under voluntary circumstances" and could be in need of help. She is not considered a danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available.