WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Magruder Elementary school in Williamsburg was placed on a modified lockdown around 1:30 p.m. due to a nearby police investigation.

A modified lockdown allows the school day to continue, but no one can enter or leave the building until the lockdown is lifted.

The modified lockdown was lifted a short time later. The York Poquoson Sheriff's Office said the lockdown went into place due to a foot pursuit at the James York Plaza shopping center of a suspect wanted out of James City County.

The suspect remains at large, but there is no longer a scene where police are searching for him.

