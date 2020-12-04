Monty Mason, city manager, Colonial Williamsburg employees help prepare 900 Easter meals

Since late March, Colonial Williamsburg’s culinary team has prepared more than 2,000 meals each week for delivery by local organizations.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — State Sen. Monty Mason and Williamsburg City Manager Andrew Trivette joined Colonial Williamsburg employee volunteers at the Williamsburg Lodge to help prepare 900 hot Easter meals.

The food will be distributed by Meals on Wheels via the Williamsburg Hellenic Center, according to a news release.

Since late March, Colonial Williamsburg’s culinary team has prepared more than 2,000 meals each week for delivery by local organizations including Meals on Wheels, the Williamsburg House of Mercy and the Village Initiative.