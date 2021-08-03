Mother says man grabbed, pulled 10-year-old girl in Colonial Williamsburg

The mom told Williamsburg police that her daughter was sitting on a bench in Merchants Square when a man grabbed the girl by the wrist and yanked her away.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A mother said a man grabbed her daughter while the 10-year-old girl was sitting on a bench in Merchants Square on March 5, and the Williamsburg Police Department is looking into the incident.

Officers said it happened between 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Duke of Gloucester St. in Colonial Williamsburg.

The mother told investigators a man came up to her daughter, grabbed the girl by the wrist, and pulled her before he let go and ran towards Francis Street. The mom said that someone who was wearing a red and blue flannel shirt witnessed what happened ran the man off.

Police said the man accused of grabbing the girl was between 35 and 45 years old, had a goatee, and was missing teeth. At the time, he wore an old black hoodie and grayish pants.