Multiple crews respond to fire at recreation center in Williamsburg

Firefighters said they found flames and smoke coming from the roof and back area of the Quarterpath Rec Center Saturday, around 9:27 a.m.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Several firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a rec center between the area of Pocahontas Trail and York Street Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the City of Williamsburg said crews from the city's fire department, James City County Fire Department and the York County Fire and Life Safety Department were all called to a fire that happened around 9:27 a.m. at 202 Quarterpath Road.

This was located at the Quarterpath Recreation Center.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes of receiving the call. They said they found flames and smoke coming from the roof and backside of the building.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and had it under control by 10:30 a.m. There were 27 firefighters working on the scene.

According to officials, no activities or events were scheduled there for the day. The rec center was closed when the incident happened and is scheduled to reopen July 6, following the Fourth of July holiday.

The Williamsburg Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Team said it is investigating the cause of the fire at this time