WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Community Foundation is accepting nonprofit applications for grant money.

The deadline is Jan. 15, 2020.

“The Williamsburg Community Foundation connects people who care with causes that matter in our community…forever,” according to the Williamsburg Community Foundation’s mission statement.

The foundation is offering its Community Endowment Grant which can be used for a variety of fields including the arts, conservation, education and social services for residents in Williamsburg, James City County and York County.

Each grant is worth up to $5,000 and special attention will be given to nonprofits that will serve the community at-large, according to the Grant Opportunities page.

In order to apply, nonprofits or organizations must either be tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) and 509(a)(1), (a)(2) or (a)(3) by the IRS, a public government entity or under special circumstances, a religious organization.

The application must be filled out in its entirety with a budget form, annual agency budget and a copy of the organization’s IRS Determination Letter. Access the application here.

With this grant award comes certain restrictions.

The grant can not be used for an unspecified amount of funds, retroactive funding for project expenses, religious purposes, political purposes, individuals or unlawful, discriminatory programs, according to the grant guidelines page.

The Williamsburg Community Foundation is also accepting applications for two, smaller and special grants.

The Genevieve McGiffert Fund, worth up to $1,600, will support vocal music performances for adults and the An Occasion for the Arts Fund supports art programs, according to the foundation’s website.

The grant recipients will be awarded in April of next year.

For more information about the Community Grants, call 757-259-1660.

