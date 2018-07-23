WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is bringing back some old friends to unleash on unsuspecting guests as part of the 20th anniversary of Howl-O-Scream!

The classic characters will bring a new Era of Terror this fall in the park with haunted houses, themed scare zones, difficult escape rooms and hauntingly entertaining live shows.

READ MORE: Busch Gardens released video of new Howl-O-Scream Haunted House

The second of three newest haunted houses have been revealed: Howl-O-Scream's newest Haunted House is The Vault: XX.

Creatures of the night from past Howl-O-Scream experiences are locked up in one location in The Vault: XX. Characters like Executioner from Dark Tower; Mummy from Curse of Pompeii; Pirate Captain Ghost from Sea Dog Cemetery; Little Dead Riding Hood from Deadtime Stories; and Werewolf from Hunted are dying to scare. The Vault: XX will be a frightening walk down memory lane!

Busch Gardens even released details about a No Escape Room: Jack's Nightmare Room. The original Howl-O-Scream trickster is back in the new No Escape Room. Try to escape from the terrors that keep jack up at night. He had plenty of time to sit in the dark and learn new ways to startle guests.

Howl-O-Scream will also have a New Terror-tory: Garden of Souls. The Funeral Gardens is the setting for Gardens of the Souls with dark secrets. Guests can visit the graves of the deceased, while the dead roam free.

Howl-O-Scream opens on September 15 and runs on select days through October 28.

The final batch of new details, like a third haunted house, party zones, bares, and other frightening features, about Busch Gardens Williamsburg Howl-Scream will be released on August 20th.

Click here to learn more about Howl-O-Scream, if you dare.

