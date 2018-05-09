WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA are swinging into 2019 with new rides.

Busch Gardens revealed details Wednesday about two new attractions set to open in spring 2019.

Busch Gardens will have a new Screamin' Swing ride called Finnegan's Flyer, and Water Country USA will debut Cutback Water Coaster, which would be Virginia's first hybrid water coaster.

Finnegan's Flyer is an extreme swing that will be located in Busch Gardens Ireland village adjacent the Loch Ness Monster roller coaster. The ride features two pendulum-like arms, seating 32 riders that fly progressively higher with each swing.

The Cutback Water Coast at Water Country USA would be Virginia's first hybrid water coaster and the only RocketBLAST® coaster on the East Coast. The water slide will merge with unique technologies – a water jet propulsion system and exhilarating saucer feature. With the RocketBlast technology, Cutback will drive bigger boats, at higher speeds, and move riders up longer, steeper inclines.

The four-person rafts will speed along an 850-foot slide, jet through tunnels, and slide onto the wide-open space of massive saucer-shaped features.

