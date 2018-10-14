A Williamsburg home sustained significant damage due to a fire Sunday, James City County fire official said.

James City County Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 100 block of Allyson Drive, Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said.

Crews arrived around 1:30 p.m. to find fire coming from the front of the single story home.

The fire was under control at 2:05 p.m., Ashe said.

The residents were home at the time of the fire and safely exited before fire crews arrived.

The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage, Ashe said.

The cause is under investigation.

James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, York County and Williamsburg Fire departments assisted.

