WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary police received a third party report of an on-campus sexual assault of a student on Friday.

In a campus safety message, the school said there isn't much information about the incident, but they felt it was important to notify the community.

The university said it has no indication of an "ongoing threat to the campus community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact William & Mary Police at 757-221-4596.

Students and staff can click here for resources, support, or information on how to report any form of sexual violence.