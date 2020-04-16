One person dead at Williamsburg senior living community following COVID-19 diagnosis

A spokesperson for Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg senior living community confirmed that a person has died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A spokesperson for Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg senior living community confirmed that a person has died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The person's cause of death has not been determined at this time, nor was it immediately clear if the person was a resident or a Brookdale employee.

The spokesperson also confirmed multiple other people at the facility have tested positive.

In a statement, Brookdale said: “We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg of this matter. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Peninsula Health District throughout this situation.”

Additionally, Brookdale has been closely following its established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and are also closely following the guidance and protocols recommended by the Peninsula Health District and the CDC.

Brookdale has detailed protocols and plans in place to respond to this situation, prioritizing the health and wellness of residents.

Since reports of COVID-19 in the United States were confirmed, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, Brookdale has proactively implemented precautionary measures throughout our communities.