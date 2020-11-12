Peninsula health officials looking for cat that may be rabid in James City County

The cat was wandering in the area of Rexford Lane and is described as wearing a red, diamond rhinestone collar.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The Peninsula Health District is looking for a gray cat with green eyes that was loose near Colonial Heights in James City County Thursday.

Health officials say if the cat is not found, the victim may have to undergo prevention rabies shots.

If the cat is found, the animal will not be taken away from its owner but placed on in-home confinement for 10 days.