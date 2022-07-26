Peninsula Health District seeks owners of dog who bit person in Williamsburg

The bite happened in Merchants Square. The dog is described as large with fluffy black and brown fur.

The Virginia Department of Health's Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts are trying to identify a dog who bit someone on July 20 in Williamsburg.

According to a statement, the bite happened in Merchants Square. The dog is described as large, with fluffy black and brown fur.

If the dog is not identified, the person who was bit may have to get post-exposure rabies shots.

If the dog's owners come forward, it won't be taken away. However, the dog will need to be confined to its home for ten days.

If you've seen a dog who fits this description or if you're the owner, call the Peninsula Health District's Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

If you're calling after normal business hours, call James City County Animal Control at 757-565-0370.