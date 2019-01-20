WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A person is expected to survive after being shot in the stomach Sunday, Williamsburg Police said.

A suspect is in custody and charges are pending, police officials said.

Police responded to the shooting just after 10 a.m. on Priorslee Lane.

The suspect fired "one round" hitting the victim in the stomach. The victim was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, contact Investigator Smith at 757-759-7307 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP.

