×
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

williamsburg

Police: 13 people arrested in undercover prostitution operation in Williamsburg

The operation took place in November 2019 and involved five undercover operations at different locations in Williamsburg.
Credit: Williamsburg Police Department
Williamburg Prostitution Operation

Williamsburg Police Department said it arrested 13 people in connection with a prostitution operation throughout the city.

The operation took place in November 2019 and involved five undercover operations at different locations in Williamsburg.

Some of the charges against the men arrested include: Soliciting Prostitution, Frequenting a Bawdy Place, and Prostitution.

The following people were arrested and charged in the operation:

  • Herberth Marroquin-Lopez, 38, Williamsburg
    Charges: Soliciting Prostitute

  • Dwayne Futrell Jr., 32, Newport News
    Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

  • Christopher French, 38, Hayes
    Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

  • Jose Delgado, 31, Williamsburg
    Charges: Frequenting Bawdy Place

  • Pedro Lopez-Lopez, 29, Manassas
    Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

  • Tyler Crandall, 35, Whitestone
    Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

  • Eduardo Garcia-Escobar, 34, Williamsburg
    Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

  • Shonte Hutchinson, 43, Hampton
    Charges: Soliciting Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana

  • Ruben Todd, 52, Williamsburg
    Charges: Frequenting Bawdy Place

  • John Sayoun, 43, Williamsburg
    Charges: Soliciting Prostitute

  • Richard Reyes, 46, Williamsburg
    Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

  • Walter Gard, 52, Williamsburg
    Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

  • Penny Sampson, 38, Newport News
    Charges: Prostitution

“The investigation targeted unlawful activity and not specific properties,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn.

"This operation was successful in part due to the community and law enforcement partners who offered valuable assistance and support. This investigation shone a bright light on the issue of Human Trafficking which not only impacts our area but communities around the world." 

If you have information about or are a victim of Human Trafficking, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888, the Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2331.

RELATED: South Carolina sees 360% increase in human trafficking victims, attorney general says

RELATED: Federal jury finds Virginia Beach man guilty of sex offense involving a minor

RELATED: AUTHORITIES: Use of social media apps to lure young victims becoming more prevalent

RELATED: VERIFY: Does this map pinpoint human trafficking hotspots?