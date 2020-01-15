Police: 13 people arrested in undercover prostitution operation in Williamsburg

Williamsburg Police Department said it arrested 13 people in connection with a prostitution operation throughout the city.
The operation took place in November 2019 and involved five undercover operations at different locations in Williamsburg.
Some of the charges against the men arrested include: Soliciting Prostitution, Frequenting a Bawdy Place, and Prostitution.
The following people were arrested and charged in the operation:
- Herberth Marroquin-Lopez, 38, Williamsburg
Charges: Soliciting Prostitute
- Dwayne Futrell Jr., 32, Newport News
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution
- Christopher French, 38, Hayes
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution
- Jose Delgado, 31, Williamsburg
Charges: Frequenting Bawdy Place
- Pedro Lopez-Lopez, 29, Manassas
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution
- Tyler Crandall, 35, Whitestone
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution
- Eduardo Garcia-Escobar, 34, Williamsburg
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution
- Shonte Hutchinson, 43, Hampton
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana
- Ruben Todd, 52, Williamsburg
Charges: Frequenting Bawdy Place
- John Sayoun, 43, Williamsburg
Charges: Soliciting Prostitute
- Richard Reyes, 46, Williamsburg
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution
- Walter Gard, 52, Williamsburg
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution
- Penny Sampson, 38, Newport News
Charges: Prostitution
“The investigation targeted unlawful activity and not specific properties,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn.
"This operation was successful in part due to the community and law enforcement partners who offered valuable assistance and support. This investigation shone a bright light on the issue of Human Trafficking which not only impacts our area but communities around the world."
If you have information about or are a victim of Human Trafficking, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888, the Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2331.