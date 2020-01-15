Police: 13 people arrested in undercover prostitution operation in Williamsburg

The operation took place in November 2019 and involved five undercover operations at different locations in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg Police Department said it arrested 13 people in connection with a prostitution operation throughout the city.

The operation took place in November 2019 and involved five undercover operations at different locations in Williamsburg.

Some of the charges against the men arrested include: Soliciting Prostitution, Frequenting a Bawdy Place, and Prostitution.

The following people were arrested and charged in the operation:

Herberth Marroquin-Lopez , 38, Williamsburg

Charges: Soliciting Prostitute





, 32, Newport News Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution





, 38, Hayes Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution





, 31, Williamsburg Charges: Frequenting Bawdy Place

Charges: Frequenting Bawdy Place





, 29, Manassas Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution





, 35, Whitestone Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution





, 34, Williamsburg Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution





, 43, Hampton Charges: Soliciting Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana





, 52, Williamsburg Charges: Frequenting Bawdy Place

Charges: Frequenting Bawdy Place





, 43, Williamsburg Charges: Soliciting Prostitute

Charges: Soliciting Prostitute





, 46, Williamsburg Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution





, 52, Williamsburg Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution





, 52, Williamsburg Charges: Soliciting Prostitution Penny Sampson, 38, Newport News

Charges: Prostitution

“The investigation targeted unlawful activity and not specific properties,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn.

"This operation was successful in part due to the community and law enforcement partners who offered valuable assistance and support. This investigation shone a bright light on the issue of Human Trafficking which not only impacts our area but communities around the world."