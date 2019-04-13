WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident on Friday night.

Police identified the man killed in the accident as Brandon Sisk of Williamsburg.

Sisk, 42, died when he crashed his motorcycle on Monticello Avenue near the intersection of Ironbound Road, police said.

A witness called 911 and told police the accident happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:36 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, police said in a news release.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

