Police looking for man connected to deadly shooting on Ferrell Drive in James City County

James City County Police and Fire Department found a 29-year-old man who was shot in the 1800 block of Ferrell Drive, Saturday morning. He died there.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing another man in Williamsburg Saturday morning.

The county's police department and the fire department said it went to the 1800 block of Ferrell Drive Saturday, June 19 around 7:30 a.m. This was after a call came in about a shooting that happened in that area.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. He died there.

Police said 30-year-old Travis Lamar Bradsher, from Newport News, is wanted in connection to the man's killing. They added that he has multiple warrants out, including felony murder, breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The man who died was taken to the Tidewater Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation at this time. They have not provided any other information.