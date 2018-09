WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Williamsburg police are searching for a woman involved in a minor hit and run on Wednesday, Sept. 12 around 10 a.m.

The incident happened at the CVS on Jamestown Road.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

If you have any information, police ask you to call 1-888-562-5887.

© 2018 WVEC