Police searching for missing 71-year-old man in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police is asking the public's help in locating a missing 71-year-old man Saturday.

Charles "Charlie" Edward Smith was last seen leaving his home around 2 p.m. in the 4700 block of Hickory Sign Post Road.

Smith is 5 feet 8 inches and 175 pounds. He has a full grey beard and was wearing a hat and jacket seen in the photo, and a light green shirt and grey sweatpants.

Smith suffers from cognitive impairment and medical conditions that impact his health and safety. Police said he needs his medication.