Police searching for missing 71-year-old man in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police is asking the public's help in locating a missing 71-year-old man Saturday.
Charles "Charlie" Edward Smith was last seen leaving his home around 2 p.m. in the 4700 block of Hickory Sign Post Road.
Smith is 5 feet 8 inches and 175 pounds. He has a full grey beard and was wearing a hat and jacket seen in the photo, and a light green shirt and grey sweatpants.
Smith suffers from cognitive impairment and medical conditions that impact his health and safety. Police said he needs his medication.
If you have seen Charlie Smith, please contact the James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.