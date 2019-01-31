WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — James City County police are searching for a man accused of using a fake $100 bill at a Williamsburg Food Lion.

On Jan. 27, a man tried to pay using a counterfeit $100 bill at Bath and Body Works in Williamsburg Premium Outlets. That transaction was denied, police said.

The man then used the fake $100 bill at a Food Lion at Ewell Station.

Police were able to get a photo of the man from the store's camera.

If you are able to identify the man or know who may have been involved in this incident, contact Investigator Slodysko at 757-259-5161 or jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

