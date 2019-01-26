WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for forging money.

On December 7, 2018 around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Merrimac Crossing Apartment Homes in reference to a delivery driver receiving counterfeit bills.

The delivery driver told police he was paid $60 in counterfeit bills for a food order he was delivering.

An investigation resulted with 20-year-old Cameron Davon Jones with a last known address in the 100 block of Merrimac Trail in Williamsburg being identified as the person who passed the counterfeit bills.

Jones has been charged and is wanted for forging coin and bank notes, possessing forged coin and bank notes, and obtaining money by false pretense.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Jones.

If anyone has information to where Jones is located contact Investigator Mahoney at 757-259-7206 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.