Police to conduct training exercises near Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Don't be alarmed if you notice a heavy police presence near Lake Powell Road Wednesday.
The James City County Police Department plans to conduct training in that area, which is near the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport and The Williamsburg Winery.
Training will go from noon until 4 p.m. at a vacant home.
If you're in the area, you'll probably see a lot of police and equipment and you might also hear some loud noises.
Police say the exercise is meant to help "the department’s commitment to maintaining well-trained first responders."