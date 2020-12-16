x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Williamsburg

Police to conduct training exercises near Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport

The James City County Police Department plans to conduct training on Wednesday near the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport and The Williamsburg Winery.
Credit: James City County Police

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Don't be alarmed if you notice a heavy police presence near Lake Powell Road Wednesday. 

The James City County Police Department plans to conduct training in that area, which is near the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport and The Williamsburg Winery.

Training will go from noon until 4 p.m. at a vacant home.

If you're in the area, you'll probably see a lot of police and equipment and you might also hear some loud noises.

Police say the exercise is meant to help "the department’s commitment to maintaining well-trained first responders."

Related Articles