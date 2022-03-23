Man accused of shooting into crowd of people in Williamsburg, stealing car

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about gun violence and Virginia lawmakers that aired on February 21, 2022.
Police in Williamsburg are looking for the man who fired a gun into a group of people.
A statement from the department said on March 18, officers were called to the 400 block of York Street at 10:45 p.m. to investigate a possible shooting.
The suspect, who's been identified as Nilson Javier Hernandez-Flores, is accused of shooting into a small group of people, hurting one person.
Investigators said he left the area in a stolen car before police officers got there.
The victim who was shot was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, and has since been discharged.
Hernandez-Flores is wanted on three felony charges: maiming, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (1st offense) and grand larceny of a stolen vehicle.
The police department described him as standing around 5'10" tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
Call 911 if you see him and do not approach him.
If you have any information on this case, call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 757-220-2331 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.