Man accused of shooting into crowd of people in Williamsburg, stealing car

The suspect, Nilson Javier Hernandez-Flores, is wanted on three felony charges. One person was hurt in the shooting.

Police in Williamsburg are looking for the man who fired a gun into a group of people.

A statement from the department said on March 18, officers were called to the 400 block of York Street at 10:45 p.m. to investigate a possible shooting.

The suspect, who's been identified as Nilson Javier Hernandez-Flores, is accused of shooting into a small group of people, hurting one person.

Investigators said he left the area in a stolen car before police officers got there.

The victim who was shot was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, and has since been discharged.

Hernandez-Flores is wanted on three felony charges: maiming, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (1st offense) and grand larceny of a stolen vehicle.

The police department described him as standing around 5'10" tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 if you see him and do not approach him.