WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police in Williamsburg need your help to identify a woman who allegedly stole several highly valuable sunglasses.

James City County Police say that at about 8:30 p.m. on April 2, a woman entered the Sunglass Hut at Williamsburg Premium Outlets, where she grabbed and hid a pair of Ray-Ban and three pairs of Prada sunglasses, and then left the business.

Police said the four pairs of sunglasses are worth more than $1,000 total.

If you can identify the suspect or know anyone who may have been involved in the incident, you can call Investigator Slodysko at 757-259-5161 or jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.